32.69 litres of used cooking oil given to biodiesel manufacturing units

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) A total of 32.69 lakh litres of used cooking oil were collected across Karnataka during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26 and routed to biodiesel manufacturing units under the FSSAI's RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil) initiative, officials said on Thursday.

The information was shared during a video conference chaired by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Bengaluru, on July 30, the department said in a statement.

RUCO agency representatives were asked to step up efforts to collect more used oil and ensure its diversion to biodiesel units.

Hotel and bakery owners present at the meeting were strictly warned against reusing oil and directed to hand it over to RUCO agencies.

Business owners were also advised to get their oils tested at least once every six months.

RUCO, a key initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), aims to collect used cooking oil from food business operators and repurpose it into biodiesel, thereby preventing its reuse in cooking.

The meeting focused on promoting the use of cooking oil with reduced trans-fat, ensuring proper disposal of used cooking oil, and maintaining hygiene and compliance in oil manufacturing, packaging, labelling, and fortification.

The meeting was attended by district officials, owners and managers of cooking establishments, representatives of hotel and bakery associations, FSSAI-registered RUCO agency owners, and officials from the Karnataka State Bio-Diesel Development Board.

The Commissioner instructed all cooking oil manufacturers to maintain hygiene, ensure accurate labelling as per FSSAI norms, and sell only fortified edible oils containing Vitamins A and D. PTI GMS KH