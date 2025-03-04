33 arms surrendered in five Manipur districts

Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) Thirty-three arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by the public in five districts in strife-torn Manipur, police on Tuesday.

The arm surrenders were made in Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts, a senior officer said.

Notably, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has recently extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

Chief Secretary PK Singh had also said that the seven-day time given for voluntarily surrendering weapons is enough if one wants to give up arms and asserted that the forces would take action after the expiry of the period to recover such guns.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI CORR BDC