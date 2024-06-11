33 kg of gold found concealed in undergarments, luggage of two foreigners at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, June 11 (PTI) Customs has seized 32.79 kg of gold valued at Rs 19.15 crore concealed in undergarments and luggage of two women foreign nationals at the Mumbai international airport in separate cases, an official said on Tuesday.

The two passengers from African countries were subjected to search on suspicion after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, he said.

In both cases, gold was found concealed in undergarments and baggage. The women were arrested and further probe was on. PTI DC KRK