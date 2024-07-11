33 Left candidates submit nominations for zilla parishad seats in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 11 (PTI) A day after the announcement of panchayat elections in Tripura, 33 candidates from the Left Front submitted their nomination papers for Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad and South Tripura Zilla Parishad seats, a party leader said on Thursday.
Senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said 33 Left Front candidates submitted their papers for the two zilla parishads before the Returning Officer. "This marks the beginning of our nomination submissions. We plan to file papers for all seats of the three-tier panchayats by July 18, the final date for nominations," he added.
Addressing a rally, opposition leader Jitendra Chowdhury criticised the prevailing situation in the northeastern state under BJP rule, alleging an increase in smuggling, human trafficking, and institutional corruption.
He urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election across the three-tier panchayat system.
"I appeal to all to unite against the BJP in these elections to safeguard democracy, especially in the changed political landscape post the Lok Sabha elections. Despite expecting to win over 400 seats, the saffron party barely managed to form the government in Delhi," he remarked. PTI PS MNB