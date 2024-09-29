33 more arrested for felling of trees in Dalmia Farms in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Thirty three persons allegedly involved in the felling of more than 450 trees at Dalmia Farms here were arrested, police said on Sunday.

"Acting on a tip-off, they were arrested from Guru Kripa Kutir on Saturday where they were hiding," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Six persons, including Shiv Shankar Seth alias Shankar Seth who is alleged to be the kingpin, had previously been arrested in connection with the case. The total number of arrests in the matter now stand at 39.

Sub-registrar Ajai Tripathi said that neither has any registered deed been made for the 35-acre land on which trees were felled, nor any agreement to sell been made so far.

"Enquiring about the amount of stamp duty etc, the counsel of the party in fact came to us. They were told to first present the sale deed, disclosing the transaction of money made, and on the basis of that amount, stamp duty will be calculated. However, afterwards neither their representative approached us nor they presented a sale deed for getting it registered," Tripathi said.

A petition was filed against the Uttar Pradesh government before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with the illegal felling earlier this month of around 450 trees at Dalmia farms Chhatikara Vrindavan road Mathura falling under Taj Trapezium zone.

Neem, Peepal, Amla, Kadamb and Jamun trees were among those felled, the petitioner said.

Neem, Peepal, Amla, Kadamb and Jamun trees were among those felled, the petitioner said.

The petition said that the deforestation has not only led to tragic demise of hundreds of snakes, national bird peacocks and other birds but it has also caused environmental degradation inversely impacting the local ecosystem.