33 nominations filed for bypolls in two assembly segments in J-K

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) Thirty-three candidates, including 13 independents and four women, filed their nomination papers from Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies, which are going to bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir next month, election officials said.

Monday was the last date for the filing of the nomination papers from the two assembly segments going to polls on November 11. The scrutiny of papers is scheduled for October 22 and withdrawal of candidatures for October 24.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retained Ganderbal -- his family's bastion -- after winning both assembly seats, while a bye-election was necessitated in Nagrota by the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year.

The officials said 20 candidates, including eight independents filed their nominations from Budgam constituency where National Conference has fielded former minister Aga Syed Mehmood Al-Mousvi, BJP Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi and PDP Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

Deeba Khan of Aam Aadmi Party, an independent, Aditi Sharma, from Jammu and Mukhtar Ahmad Dar of Apni Party are among other candidates, they said, adding the list also included covering candidates.

In Nagrota constituency, BJP has fielded Rana’s daughter, Devyani Rana, who is facing a major challenge from National Conference candidate and District Development Council member Shamim Begum and BJP rebel and president of J-K Panchayat Conference Anil Sharma who is fighting as an independent.

Former minister Harsh Dev Singh of J-K National Panthers Party (India) is among the other prominent faces from the constituency. There are four other independents in the fray as well as AAP leader Joginder Singh.