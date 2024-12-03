33 trailblazers honoured with national awards for empowering PwDs

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) From promoting inclusive growth to transforming urban environments, 33 individuals, institutions, and organizations were conferred with the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, highlighting those who have made significant contribution towards inclusivity and breaking barriers.

The awards, presented by President Droupadi Murmu on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3, acknowledged exceptional contributions across fields like education, sports, arts, and social entrepreneurship.

Iytha Mallikarjuna was recognized as the Sarvshreshth Divyangjan for his works in creating opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Mallikarjuna, who lives with 88 per cent locomotor disability, founded the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), supporting over 1,060 Divyang entrepreneurs and facilitating jobs for more than 2,500 people.

His journey from overcoming post-polio paralysis to becoming a beacon of empowerment earned him the coveted award.

Another inspiring story is that of Prateek Khandelwal, a Bengaluru-based social entrepreneur and founder of Ramp My City. He was honoured for transforming urban landscapes into accessible spaces for PwDs.

Living with 75 per cent locomotor disability, Khandelwal's initiatives have empowered thousands and earned him international accolades.

Amr Jain, a visually impaired advocate, received the Sarvshreshth Divyangjan award in his category for his contributions to accessibility and policy reforms for PwDs in India.

Despite 100 per cent visual impairment, Jain’s relentless advocacy has brought systemic changes, making him a deserving recipient of the award in his category.

In sports, a visually impaired mountaineer Chhonzin Angmo was recognised for scaling peaks like Mount Kanamo and Kang Yatze 2, alongside her achievements in cycling, swimming, and football.

Her achievements have not only brought her medals but also shattered stereotypes inspiring countless others.

Similarly, Ranveer Singh Saini, an athlete with intellectual disability, was lauded for his contributions to Indian golf, including a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games.

Artists like Priyanka Deepak Dabade, who won silver at the 2023 International Abilympics in France despite 100 per cent hearing impairment, showcased the power of creativity in overcoming barriers.

Kanika Mukesh Agarwal, an educator was recognised for her contributions to deaf education through innovative bilingual programs.

Zomato was also honoured at the ceremony for its Project ZEAL, launched in 2022, which has provided dignified employment to over 600 PwDs in India, through accessible, and tech-enabled delivery roles.