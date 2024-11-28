33-year-old man drowns in Thane creek

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A 33-year-old man drowned after he jumped into the creek in Thane on Thursday morning, an official said.

Venkateshkumar Ayyanuswami Yadav dived into the water body near the Ganpati Visarjan Ghat, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell.

After being alerted, civic and police officials launched a search and fished out his body after six hours, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said an official from Kalwa police station. Police are yet to ascertain why the man jumped into the creek. PTI COR NR