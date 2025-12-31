33-year-old man fatally stabbed in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death near a park in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The deceased was identified as Wasim. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Wasim had sustained stab injuries in the Shastri Park area. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up," the officer said.

He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead, the officer added.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, including blood samples and other material clues that could help establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Multiple teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and identify the movements of the victim before the incident, as well as to trace the suspects involved.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.