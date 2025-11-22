33-year-old man found dead in south Kolkata hotel

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was found dead in a hotel in south Kolkata's Kasba area on Saturday, police said.

The body of Adarsh Losalalka, a resident of Birbhum, was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the room where he was staying, they said.

"It is being investigated whether the death was a result of murder or an accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," an officer said.

Losalalka had checked into the hotel on Friday night, along with a man and a woman, he said.

"However, the other two persons left the premises late at night," he added.

A search is underway for the two persons who were accompanying Losalalka, the officer said.

Last month, the decomposed body of a young man was recovered from inside a box bed of a hotel in the Park Street area. PTI SCH SOM