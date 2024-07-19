33,000 litres of smuggled diesel seized at port in Maharashtra's Raigad; 4 held

Alibag, Jul 19 (PTI) Police have seized 33,000 litres of diesel being smuggled into the country via sea route at Rewas port in Maharashtra's Raigad district, and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Friday.

The seized diesel and the trawler in which it was brought is collectively worth Rs 36.40 lakh, they said.

The arrested accused are identified as Ganesh Koli (40), Vinayak Koli (45), Gajanan Koli (45) and Mukesh Nishad (45), all residents of Bodni Koliwada in Alibag taluka of the district, the police said.

"The police had received a tip-off that diesel was being smuggled and brought to Rewas port in a trawler. Accordingly, police were deployed at the jetty. When the trawler arrived there, the police team conducted a search and found 33,000 litres of diesel being brought illegally," an official of Mandwa Sagari police station said.

The diesel and the trawler were seized and the four persons were placed under arrest, he said.

An offence was registered against them under section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Essential Commodities Act the Petroleum Act. PTI COR NP