33.31% voter turnout in Delhi; 40% in Mustafabad constituency

New Delhi: A turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded in the Delhi Assembly polls till 1 pm on Wednesday.

Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 39.5%. Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 40 per cent polling, the data showed.

Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket.

He campaigned in his constituency after the Supreme Court granted him six-day custody parole on Tuesday last week.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.