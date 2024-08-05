33,477 demolitions in Delhi since 2019; 20,643 people affected: Rajya Sabha told

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A total of 33,477 demolitions have been carried out by various agencies in the national capital so far since 2019, with 20,643 people being affected due to this action, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu to a question, 16,138 demolitions were conducted in 2023 and out of this number, 11,060 residential structures and 23 commercial units were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In 2019, a total of 4,804 demolitions were carried out by different agencies in the city, followed by 2,967 in 2020, 2,927 in 2021, 4,017 in 2022, 16,138 in 2023 and 2,624 in 2024 (till date), the reply stated.

"As per record available with these agencies approximately, there are 20,643 persons affected by these demolitions," the minister said.

A total of 256 demolition programmes were conducted by the DDA in the national capital so far since 2019 and 316.72 acres of land were reclaimed, the written reply stated in response to a question asked by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

In 2019, the DDA conducted 20 demolition programs, 13 in 2020, 23 in 2021, 47 in 2022, 88 in 2023 and 65 in 2024 (till date). PTI BUN BUN KSS KSS