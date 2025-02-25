33,734 people died in 79,523 road accidents in Chhattisgarh in 6 years: Govt tells assembly

Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) More than 33,700 people have died and 70,255 others suffered injuries in road accidents in the last six years in Chhattisgarh, the state government informed the assembly on Tuesday.

These casualties were reported from 79,523 road accidents that took place in the state during this period. Free treatment of road accident victims are available in government hospitals, it said.

To prevent road accidents, 16,697 public awareness programmes were organised in various districts last year, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told the house in a written reply to an unstarred question of senior BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Chandrakar.

According to Sai, "33,734 people lost their lives and 70,255 sustained injuries in 79,523 road accidents from 2019 to 2024." Unstarred questions are those to which written answers are given by ministers.

Ayushman Bharat card holders are allowed free medical check-up and treatment of various diseases and injuries caused in road accidents in government and private hospitals within the prescribed limit, the reply said.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2022 notified a new scheme for compensation of victims of hit and run cases. Under this scheme, a provision has been made to increase the amount of compensation from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 in case of serious injury and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh in case of death, it said.

As many as 848 "black spots" (accident-prone areas) have been identified in the state from 2019 to 2024. Of these, corrective measures have been taken by the construction agencies concerned in 790 instances, the government said.

These road construction agencies have been directed to undertake short-term corrective measures as soon as possible in the identified black spots. Proposals for long-term corrective measures at such spots at flyovers, underpasses/bypasses have been prepared and instructions issued to take initiatives for approval and completion of the work at the earliest, the reply said.

To prevent road accidents, 16,697 awareness programmes were organised in various districts last year. These included traffic training programmes in schools and colleges, rallies, campaigns on helmet use, street plays, programmes for commercial vehicles and auto drivers, health and eye check-up camps, instructions to drivers at squares and intersections. In all, 45,69,660 people benefited from these programmes, according to the reply.

The Transport Department collected a penalty of Rs 1,63,08,51,440 from enforcement action related to traffic and road safety rules in 8,02,417 cases last year, it added. PTI TKP RSY