339 BSF recruits take oath of service in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur, Oct 11 (PTI) A total of 339 new recruits of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday took oath of service at the paramilitary force's Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Maharashtra's Latur district.

The oath-taking ceremony and the passing-out-parade were held at the BSF STC's Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground in Chakur.

STC BSF's Inspector General Vineet Kumar administered the oath to the cadets.

The parade was commanded by Constable Shiv Pratap Singh.

The cadets completed 44 weeks of intensive training under the supervision of Inspector General Vineet Kumar and Commandant Madan Pal Singh. The batch included trainees from 22 states across India, including Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

During the ceremony, several cadets were honoured for their outstanding performance.

From Batch No. 191, Constable Shiv Pratap Singh received the Gold Medal for Overall First, the Best in Drill Medal, and the Parade Commander's Trophy. Constable Nilamay Dey received the Silver Medal for Overall Second, Constable Samil Mezhong was awarded Best in Endurance, and Constable Pravesh Kumar received the Best in Firing Medal.

From Batch No. 192, Constable Hemat Kumar Sethi received the Gold Medal and Trophy for Overall First, Constable Somnath Dey received the Silver Medal for Overall Second, Constable Sabha Lokeshrav was awarded Best in Endurance, Constable Amresh Kumar received the Best in Firing Medal, and Constable Sauravjeet Das received medals for Best in Turnout and Best in Drill.

The cadets were trained in physical fitness, weapon handling, field craft, border management, law, and human rights, preparing them for deployment along the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

In his address, Inspector General Vineet Kumar congratulated the cadets and reminded them of their responsibility to safeguard India's borders. PTI COR NP