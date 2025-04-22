34 critically endangered vultures transferred from Haryana's Pinjore to Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Thirty-four long-billed and white-rumped vultures, both critically endangered species of birds, were handed over to the Maharashtra forest department at Pinjore in Haryana on the occasion of Earth Day on Tuesday.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), in a statement, said the birds were being transferred from the Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore to Maharashtra, where they will be reintroduced to the wild.

As part of India's ongoing vulture reintroduction programme, 34 captive-bred vultures, including 20 long-billed and 14 white-rumped, were successfully transferred from the JCBC to three key sites in Melghat, Pench, and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves in the state.

The transfer marks a significant step in reviving critically endangered vulture populations in central India.

According to the statement, vultures, aged between two to six years, were chosen following comprehensive health checks to ensure their fitness for release into the wild.

The birds were carefully distributed across all three locations to maintain ecological balance, support successful breeding in the wild and ensure a balanced sex ratio at each site, it said.

The vultures were transported in individual wooden boxes, one bird per box, to minimise stress and ensure safety during the journey, and they were fed two days in advance as per standard protocol.

The birds were moved in three air-conditioned tempo travellers to maintain optimal temperature and ventilation throughout the transit, it stated.

The team was led by Rundan Katkar, RFO, Kolsa, TATR, and supported by veterinarian Dr Mayank Barde from PTR, Manan Mahadev, senior biologist, BNHS, and two forest guards.

Chief Wildlife Wardens of Haryana and Maharashtra, Vivek Saxena and Srinivasa Rao and BNHS Director Kishor Rithe monitored and guided the entire operation.

The BNHS has set up the four Jatayu conservation breeding centres in the country, at Pinjore, Bhopal, Rajabhatkhawa (West Bengal) and Rani, Guwahati (Assam).

The Maharashtra forest department has set up three pre-release aviaries in three tiger reserves in Vidarbha to follow the protocol for soft release. The birds are expected to reach their respective aviaries in two days. PTI MR ARU