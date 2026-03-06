34 Gujarat candidates trained at state-run institute clear UPSC civil services exam

Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) As many as 34 candidates from Gujarat, who received coaching in the state government's training centre here, have qualified in the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, with one of them ranked 19th in the merit list.
According to an official release, Nisar Dishant Amrutlal has clinched the 19th rank in the country.
"A total of 34 candidates, who received training at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Ahmedabad, have been selected for the All India Services," the release stated.
The SPIPA was established by the Gujarat government in 1962 as the state's apex training institution, providing free coaching, study materials, library access, reading rooms, and internet facilities to candidates preparing for the UPSC exams.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a post on X, congratulated the selected aspirants, terming their success as a "matter of great pride for the state".
"I am pleased to note that SPIPA, through the excellent training, encouraging environment, and the relentless hard work of the youth of the state, is helping them achieve the peaks of success in competitive examinations," he wrote.
"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented before us the grand vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I am confident that all of you will make significant contributions toward realising this vision through your administrative abilities, and by keeping the spirit of nation-building and public welfare at the forefront, you will set new examples of good governance," Patel added. PTI KVM PD ARU