34 held after raid at gambling den in Mumbai’s Byculla; Rs 14 lakh seized

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Mumbai police raided a gambling den in the city’s Byculla area in the early hours of Sunday and arrested 34 people besides seizing cash of Rs 14 lakh, an official said.

Acting on inputs, police raided the premises at DP Wadi locality and took four owners of the club, three jockeys, eight staffers and 19 customers into custody, the official said.

Police also confiscated Rs 14.61 lakh of cash and other gambling materials from the spot.

The arrested persons have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the police official added. PTI ZA NR