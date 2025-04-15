34 held as clash between two groups leaves few injured in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Buldhana, Apr 15 (PTI) Police arrested 34 persons following a clash between two groups on Tuesday morning that left a few individuals injured at a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident took place at Hivarkhed in Khamgaon taluka as a result of some misunderstanding over disruption of power supply, they said.

"Members of two communities clashed with each other during which they hurled stones at each other that resulted in a few people sustaining injuries," an official of Khamgaon police station said.

"We have arrested 34 people belonging to both the groups and booked them for rioting and on other charges," he said.

It all started on April 13 when one group was putting up flags on electricity poles to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar the next day. At that time, 'Bhagavad Geeta' week programme, comprising sermons on the Hindu scripture, was underway in the village. However, the power supply got snapped for some time, which irked the people attending Bhagavad Geeta week. They thought that it happened due to the flag putting activity, the police said.

The next day, a procession was taken out on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary. At that time, power supply again got disrupted, which created misunderstanding among the procession participants that it was deliberately done by the other group, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the misunderstanding led to a confrontation between members belonging to both the groups, who threw stones at each other, the police said.

A team of police officials and other personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control, they said. PTI COR CLS NP