3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Himachal’s Mandi

Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) A moderate-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, officials said.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck near Mandi town at 9:18 am, was 5 km, the Met office said.

The epicentre was located at 31.49 degree latitude and 76.94 degree longitude in the Mandi region, it said.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state so far, officials said.

The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone. PTI BPL AS AS