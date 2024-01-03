3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district; no damages

Palghar, Jan 3 (PTI) A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, said officials. No damages were reported due to it, they said.

The seismic activity was reported at 13:00:47 hours, according to a release by the district administration.

However, officials did not specify the exact location of the tremor's epicentre.

Officials said they are monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents. No reports of injuries or damages to properties have been received so far, they said.

The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past. PTI COR NR