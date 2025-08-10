34 'Nalanda Parisar' being built in Chhattisgarh to boost higher education: Govt

Raipur, Aug 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has been constructing 34 new 'Nalanda Parisar' central libraries-cum-reading zones for youth pursuing higher education and preparing for competitive exams in the state, an official said on Sunday.

These complexes will not only come up in major cities such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai and Raigarh, but also in remote forest regions including Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Surajpur, Baikunthpur, Chirmiri, Kunkuri, Jashpur, Balrampur and Pendra in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Chhattisgarh government has been working to give wings to the dreams of the state's youth.

"We are building Nalanda complexes in cities across different regions so that youth from every corner -- from Sukma to Surajpur and Raigarh to Kawardha -- can access quality higher education and competitive exam preparation facilities. These Nalanda complexes are not just buildings, they are the foundation of a bright future for our youth," he added.

Equipped with all modern facilities, these central libraries-cum-reading zones will offer both online and offline study options and will comprise high-quality books for higher education and competitive exams, he said.

In the past two years, the state's Urban Administration and Development Department has sanctioned Rs 237.57 crore for building 33 new Nalanda Parisar, a government statement said.

Another such complex with a 700-seater facility is being built in Raigarh through the CSR (corporate social responsibility) funding, following an agreement of Rs 42.56 crore between the Raigarh Municipal Corporation and the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation- a central PSU). It will be the largest Nalanda complex in the state, the statement said.

In the current financial year, Rs 125.88 crore has been approved for 18 complexes in 17 urban bodies, while Rs 111.70 crore was sanctioned for 15 complexes in different cities in the previous fiscal. Out of these, tendering has been completed for 11 complexes and work orders have been issued to the construction agencies, it said.

With the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the Urban Administration and Development portfolio, the first instalment of Rs 19.14 crore was released for Nalanda complexes in 11 urban bodies this month, the statement said.

As part of the initiative, a 500-seater library each will be built in 10 urban bodies, while 250-seater facilities will come up in 22 cities.

The state capital Raipur currently has three such central libraries-cum-reading zones -- the 1,000-seater Nalanda Complex-cum-Oxy Reading Zone, the 800-seater Takshashila Central Library-cum-Smart Reading Zone, and a 500-seater Central Library.

In the past five years, 400 youth who studied there have been selected in various competitive exams, securing not only good jobs but also admission to prestigious higher education institutions, the statement said.

Two new libraries -- a 1,000-seater and a 500-seater -- will soon be built in Raipur, with Rs 22.80 crore and Rs 11.28 crore, respectively, sanctioned by the department, it said.