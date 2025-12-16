34 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; 26 of them carry total Rs 84 lakh reward

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 16 (PTI) Thirty-four Naxalites, 26 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 84 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The cadres, including seven women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here under the "Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

The cadres were active in Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee and Andhra Odisha Border division of Maoists, he said.

The key cadres include Pandru Punem (45), Rukni Hemla (25), Deva Uika (22), Ramlal Poyam (27) and Motu Punem (21), all carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Under the rehabilitation policy, surrendered cadres will be provided an instant assistance of Rs 50,000 each along with other facilities provided by the Chhattisgarh government, like training for skill development and other facilities, he said.

The state government's rehabilitation policy has been attracting Maoists to abandon violence. The families of those who have surrendered also want them to lead normal lives and walk hand in hand with society, Yadav said.

Inspired by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government, 824 Maoists have quit violence and joined the social mainstream in Dantewada district over the last two years, he said.

More than 2,200 Naxalites, including top cadres, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, police said.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March, 2026. PTI COR TKP NP