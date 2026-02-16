34 schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara get bomb threat mails; cops declare them hoaxes after checks

Ahmedabad/Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) As many as 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat received bomb threat emails on Monday, following which the campuses were evacuated, police said.

The mails turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found in any of the 34 schools -- 17 each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara -- that received bomb threat emails from persons claiming to be supporters of Khalistan, officials said.

Search operations involving bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) were undertaken soon after the police were informed about it, they said.

Around 17 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (SOG) Rahul Tripathi said.

"It turned out to be a hoax mail. BDDS and SOG teams carried out thorough checking in the campuses of these schools, and nothing suspicious was found," he said.

DCP (Crime), Vadodara, Himanshu Verma said as many as 17 schools in Vadodara received hoax bomb threat emails.

"We are carrying out analysis of the origin of the email. It was a short email with two-three lines expressing support to Khalistan, and threatening bomb blast at a given time. It was generic mail that was sent to all the schools in Vadodara," he said.

Some of the institutions targeted include DAV International School, Asia School, Ankur International School, Sant Kabir School in Ahmedabad, and D R Amin School, Urmi School, Baroda High School, and Don Bosco in Vadodara, according to police.

On January 23, several schools in Ahmedabad received similar emails of bomb threats, which later turned out to be a hoax. PTI KA PD GK BNM