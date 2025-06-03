34 tourists, family members of army personnel airlifted from Sikkim’s landslide hit Chaten

Gangtok, Jun 3 (PTI) Altogether 34 people – 27 tourists and seven family members of the army personnel - were evacuated from landslide-affected Chaten area in north Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the first successful aerial evacuation carried out under the current emergency response plan in the state where inclement weather condition continues.

"Two MI-17 V5 helicopters successfully airlifted 34 stranded individuals from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. Among those rescued were seven family members of Army personnel and 27 tourists. The injured personnel were also onboard and are currently receiving necessary medical treatment," an official said.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten. Several others were also injured. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

Search and rescue operations to find out six missing army personnel are continuing on Tuesday as a team of 23 NDRF personnel, equipped with satellite phones and essential relief equipment, reached Chaten, officials added.

The NDRF has begun reconnaissance of alternate transhipment routes and is coordinating with the Indian Army for sustained support.

The Army’s 112nd Brigade has established a vital foot route between Lachen and Chaten enabling the possibility of phased ground movement in areas currently inaccessible by road.

The state government has outlined a strategic evacuation plan whereby tourists from Lachen will be moved to Chaten via the foot route and subsequently airlifted, depending on weather conditions, officials said.

However, persistent inclement weather, including heavy rainfall in Chaten, prevented any further helicopter sorties.

Due to this, teams from the state administration, which were scheduled to be airlifted to Chaten during the day, will now be deployed on Wednesday to bolster relief operations on the ground.

Senior officials are monitoring the evolving situation, coordinating inter-agency operations and facilitating the rapid deployment of personnel, aid, and communication infrastructure to the impacted region.

Meanwhile, the state government has officially declared the situation a natural disaster, prompting an urgent and coordinated multi-agency response.

Chief Secretary R Telang is leading a team which is working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and Indian Army to help stranded civilians and restore critical access to the affected areas of Chaten and Lachen in Mangan district. PTI KDK RG NN