34-year-old contractor commits suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a housing society in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The police recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, and it appeared to be a case of suicide, ACP Wave City Priyashree Pal said, and added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a native of the Shahjahanpur district, who was living in the Dundahera village under the Crossing Republic police station area, the ACP said.

According to the police, Santosh was a painting contractor.