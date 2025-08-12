34-year-old Ghanaian held with cocaine worth Rs 1.15 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian national in Mumbai and recovered 287.80 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.15 crore from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable information related to drug trafficking, a police team laid a trap near a bridge at Marol in Andheri (East) and nabbed the Ghanaian national, later identified as Henary Alhome, on suspicion when he arrived at the spot on Monday, said the official from the MIDC police station.

A search led to the recovery of 287.80 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.15 crore in illicit market from his possession besides two expensive phones worth Rs 2.70 lakh, he said.

However, it has not been established yet from where the African national bought the highly addictive illegal stimulant or to whom he was going to deliver the drug, according to the official.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and further investigation was underway. PTI ZA RSY