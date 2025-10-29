3,400 litres of substandard ghee seized in Indore; factory sealed

Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) The authorities on Wednesday seized nearly 3,400 litres of substandard ghee from a factory in Indore and sealed the unit, an official said.

Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma told reporters that based on a tip-off, a factory in the Palda area of the city was raided, where 3,400 litres of poor-quality ghee was confiscated.

“A sample of this ghee was tested at the Food and Drug Testing Laboratory, which was inaugurated two days ago in the city. The initial test report found the ghee substandard, following which the factory was sealed,” he said.

Verma said a case is being registered against the factory owner, and a detailed investigation is underway into the substandard ghee being produced at the unit.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Food and Drug Testing Laboratory in Indore, built at a cost of Rs 8.12 crore, on October 27.

On this occasion, the CM had warned of strict action against adulteration, saying those who endanger people’s lives won’t be spared. PTI HWP MAS NR