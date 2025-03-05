34.23L houses got tap water connections in J'khand, progress slow as Centre withholding funds: Min

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PTI) A total of 34.23 lakh households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand, Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Tiwary in the assembly on the sluggish progress of the scheme in the state, he said the non-payment of the central share was affecting the project.

"We have provided tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission to 34,23,562 households against the target of 62,55,684 households till now," Prasad said.

He said the deadline for the scheme was December 2024, but has now been extended to December 2028.

"We admit the progress of the scheme is slow because of non-payment of central share. Around Rs 6,500 crore is pending with the Centre, despite submitting the utilisation certificates," he said.

The minister said the work for the project can be expedited after the central share is released.

The BJP MLA also alleged that corruption happened in the implementation of the scheme in the state. Prasad rejected the allegation.

Through a call attention motion, Congress MLA Sweta Singh raised the issue of villagers living on lands acquired by different companies.

She said that such people were not getting benefits of government schemes.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government would talk to the management of such companies so that basic amenities could be provided to these people. PTI SAN SOM