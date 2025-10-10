3.44 L kg firecrackers seized after raids in UP; godown owner, employees arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Police raided two godowns in Bhojpur area here and seized 3.44 lakh kilograms of firecrackers worth Rs 6.25 crore on Friday, an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Priyadarshi told PTI that the seized consignment was meant to be supplied across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region.

The two godowns, belonging to Golden Trading Agency, have been sealed and its owner Saurabh Singhal was arrested along with his employees Dharamvir and Amit, he said.

The additional commissioner said that hoarding and sale of firecrackers has been made illegal from August 25 to October 24 following enforcement of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the district.

"Despite being served a notice clearly prohibiting the sale and storage of firecrackers, Singhal continued supplying them clandestinely," Priyadarshi said.

Police have launched further investigation into the supply network and possible links with distributors in other districts. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK