3.45 lakh health cards issued under central schemes: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said over 3.45 lakh health cards have been issued under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana till date.

Of these, 1,66,841 cards have been distributed exclusively under the Vay Vandana Yojana (VVY) -- an initiative aimed at ensuring dignified and secure aging for Delhi's senior citizens, an official statement said.

As per data, 1,24,215 cards were issued by self-registrations, 11,284 by BIS operators, and 42,176 through Common Service Centres (CSCs), it said.

"The prompt issuance of over 3.45 lakh cards is a testament to the Delhi government's efficient implementation and the people's trust in our healthcare initiatives. We are committed to upholding the dignity and well-being of every senior citizen in the capital," Singh said.

As part of the government's expanded healthcare infrastructure, 85 hospitals have been empanelled under the schemes -- 60 private and 25 government-run facilities, allowing beneficiaries to access quality care across both sectors.

These cards offer up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless hospitalisation benefits, not just within Delhi but also across empanelled hospitals nationwide.

The construction of 1,139 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across Delhi is in full swing. The plan is to equip each of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies with Aarogya Mandirs, bringing healthcare closer to the people.

"This very month, over 30 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs will be dedicated to the people of Delhi," he added.

Every Delhi resident above 70 years, possessing an Aadhaar card, is eligible for registration under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.