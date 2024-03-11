3,483 violence-hit farmers to get compensation in first phase: Manipur CM

Imphal, Mar 11 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said 3,483 violence-hit farmers in the state have been selected for the "first phase of compensatory crop package".

During the launch of the programme, Singh said, "In all, 3,483 have been selected as beneficiaries after verification by deputy commissioners. Another 2,399 have issues related with documents including Aadhar authentication and bank documents and have been sent for reverification by the DCs concerned." "The Centre has also allotted Rs 38.60 crore for the affected farmers out of which Rs 18.37 crore has been released for the first phase" Singh said.

Churachandpur district has 1,137 affected farmers followed by Bishnupur (1,031), Imphal East (360) and Kangpokpi (272), he added. PTI COR MNB