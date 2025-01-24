35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that a combined team of police, CRPF and forest officials destroyed 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "I commend the Kangpokpi Police, 133 Bn CRPF, Forest department, and the executive magistrate for their coordinated and resolute efforts in conducting the destruction drive of illegal poppy cultivation at Lhungjang village under Saikul police station." "The destruction of approximately 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation is a significant step toward our shared vision of a drug-free Manipur. I urge all stakeholders and citizens to join hands in this fight against drug-related activities and illegal practices," Singh added. PTI COR RG