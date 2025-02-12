35 devotees injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Kasganj

Kasganj (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Thirty five persons were injured on Wednesday when a tractor trolley on which they were returning from Ganga Snan on Maghi Purnima overturned in Patiali tehsil region of this district, police said.

The incident took place near Bari Bagwas village in Sikandarpur Vaishya police station area after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to officials, 35 devotees sustained injuries in the mishap, of whom 15 were critically injured and referred to the district hospital.

With the help of locals and the administration, all injured persons were shifted to the Ganj Dundwara Community Health Center (CHC).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bharti said none of the injured were in extremely critical condition.

"Those with minor injuries have been discharged and sent home," he added. PTI CORR ABN AS AS