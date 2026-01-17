35 devotees injured in separate road accidents in UP

Pratapgarh/Sultanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Around 35 devotees were injured in separate road accidents involving pick-up vehicles in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, 23 devotees were injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned after allegedly being hit by a bus on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway in the Kotwali Nagar police station area of the Pratapgarh district on Saturday morning. They have been admitted to a medical college for treatment, and their condition is out of danger.

Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj Hudda said that 37 devotees from the Lohrauli village in the Satha police station area of the Sant Kabir Nagar district were going to Prayagraj for a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela.

He said that near Jogapur Cold Storage in the Nagar Kotwali police station area, a private bus allegedly hit the pick-up vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn.

The CO said the police have seized the bus, but the driver fled.

Meanwhile, in the Sultanpur district, another pick-up vehicle carrying devotees going for a dip in the Ganga collided head-on with an unknown vehicle due to dense fog late on Friday night, injuring 12 devotees, five of whom are said to be in a serious condition.

The accident took place on the Tanda-Banda National Highway near the Chandpur Mahmoodpur village in the Jaisinghpur police station area.

After the accident, villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and informed the police. Ambulance teams that arrived at the scene took 12 injured people to Birsinghpur hospital. The condition of some of the injured, including driver Dharmendra (40), Maniram (45), Jiyalal (42), Lalmati, and Shanti, is reported to be serious.

Circle Officer (Jaisinghpur) RK Chaturvedi said that after initial treatment, they were referred to other hospitals for further treatment. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK