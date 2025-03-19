35 injured as MSRTC bus overturns in Thane district

Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) As many as 35 passengers were injured on Wednesday when an MSRTC bus travelling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district veered off the road and overturned, police said.

Local residents and passersby helped the injured persons and alerted authorities. Emergency services, including the police and medical teams, rushed to the spot near Kudavli village.

Murbad bus depot superintendent Yogesh Musale confirmed that 35 passengers sustained injuries in the accident in the afternoon.

Most of them suffered minor bruises and abrasions, while three passengers were diagnosed with minor fractures, said Dr Sangram Dange, Medical Superintendent of Murbad Rural Hospital.

Prima facie, the incident occurred after the bus driver lost control of the wheel on a sharp turn. PTI COR NSK