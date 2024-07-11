3.5-km north-bound arm of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehicles

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) A 3.5-km stretch of the Coastal Road's north-bound carriageway here was opened for traffic at 7 am on Thursday, which will help in reducing the travel time to suburbs from south Mumbai, civic officials said.

The stretch extends from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli. It is part of the nearly 10.5-km-long Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

It will help motorists avoid traffic snarls between Haji Ali and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The carriageway will be accessible to vehicles from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 11 pm, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday evening.

The corridor is being opened temporarily for vehicles going to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the Coastal Road and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays for completion of the remaining work, it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inspected the stretch in the presence of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials.

Shinde said the coastal road project is 91 percent complete and the administration has been directed to conclude the remaining work as early as possible.

In the first phase, the BMC opened a 9.5-km-long south-bound corridor of the Coastal Road from Bindu Madhav Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive on March 11.

This was followed by the opening of a 6.25 km north-bound carriageway between Marine Drive and Lotus Junction at Haji Ali in the next phase on June 10.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which is being implemented by the BMC, provides a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs and improving the overall commuting experience.

The construction of the ambitious Rs 13,983 crore project started on October 13, 2018.

Meanwhile, AC buses of the civic-run transport service BEST will start operating on the coastal road from Friday.

AC buses will run via the coastal road between Byculla in Central Mumbai and NCPA, Nariman Point in South Mumbai between 8 am and 9 pm on every day, BEST said in a release.

The bus, after departing from Byculla station, will travel via Mahalaxmi station, Haji Ali, Parsi General hospital, Coastal Road, Marine Drive and Hotel Trident to reach NCPA and vice versa. PIT KK KRK