3.5 lakh diyas to adorn Delhi's Vasudev Ghat on Nov 13 ahead of Dev Deepawali

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Over 3.5 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river here next week ahead of Dev Deepawali, Guru Purab and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, according to an official statement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will attend the function next Wednesday and also perform Yamuna Aarti on the occasion, it said, adding that Vasudev Ghat has been recently redeveloped and is situated near the Kashmere Gate ISBT. "Over 3.5 lakh diyas will be lit at the ghat by people from various walks of life. A captivating drone and laser show is also planned at the event. A grand Ram Darbar will be housed in the 'Baradari' at Vasudev Ghat," the statement said.

It stated that the Vasudev Ghat, which was inaugurated in March, stands as a testament to the Delhi L-G's commitment to rejuvenation of the Yamuna and its floodplain by bringing the people of the city closer to the river and making them stakeholders in its cleaning.

Dilli Deepotsav will serve as marking the confluence between spirituality and environmental sustainability, the statement said.