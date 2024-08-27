35 major mandals in Pune to hold joint Dahi Handi event to ease traffic woes

Pune: In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, 35 mandals in Pune city have come together to organise a single Dahi Handi event in the iconic Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwar Wada on Tuesday to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Mandals, including Shrimant Bhau Rangari Ganapati Trust, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal and Shrimant Peshve Ganapati Mandal, have decided to have joint festivities.

According to volunteers of these mandals, motorists face hardships while plying on narrow lanes in the Peth areas of the city, and a joint celebration will help ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

Puneet Balan, chairman of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati temple, said, "The objective was to avoid snarls in the central part of Pune city because of Dahi Handi festivities in very chowk. When the idea was floated to the key mandals and the rationale was explained, they readily accepted the proposal." The event will be organised at Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwarwada on Tuesday evening, said Balan, who took the initiative to bring the 35 major mandals together.

The move will also reduce noise pollution, and people won't be inconvenienced, he added.

During the festival, 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (decorated earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.