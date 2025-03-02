35% voters turnout in Haryana civic election till 4 PM

Chandigarh: Over 35 per cent of the more than 51 lakh eligible voters for civic elections in Haryana cast their votes till 4 pm on Sunday, officials said.

Voting is being held to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations -- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.

Bypolls for the mayor's post in Ambala and Sonipat are also being held.

The voting, which began at 8 am, will conclude at 6 pm.

Elections are also being held to elect presidents and ward members of four municipal councils -- Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa.

A bypoll is being held for the post of president in the Sohna Municipal Council.

Voting is also taking place for the election of presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees. Bypolls for the president's post in the municipal committees of Assandh (Karnal district) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra district) are also being conducted.

Ahead of the polls, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence that the BJP would win the elections and had said work would be done three times faster after the formation of a triple-engine government.

The Congress has appealed to voters to elect its candidates with a full majority. The grand old party, out of office in Haryana for more than 10 years, is looking to turn around its electoral fortunes in the civic polls.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among the early voters, casting his vote at a booth in Karnal.

"Voting is our democratic right and we also have to exercise our franchise," he told reporters, exuding confidence that the BJP would win the polls.

Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar cast his vote at a booth in Faridabad.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who cast his vote in Ambala Cantt, said, "All voters should participate in the greatest festival of democracy.

A triple-engine government will be formed in Haryana." "People are aware that the BJP governs both at the Centre and in Haryana and, if the party also governs the urban local bodies, development will accelerate," he added.

Sunderlal Yadav, the BJP's mayoral candidate for Manesar, where municipal elections are being held for the first time, cast his vote at a booth in the Manesar area.

Gurugram district's Farukh Nagar recorded nearly 60 per cent polling till 4 pm. In Gurugram, the turnout was around 30 per cent while it was over 55 percent in Manesar.

In Ambala district, the turnout was nearly 24 per cent in Ambala, 41 per cent in Ambala Sadar and 59 per cent in Barara.

In Faridabad, the turnout at 4 pm was around 32 per cent.

Narnaund in Hisar district recorded a turnout of 74 per cent while Hisar registered 43 per cent.

In Taoru of Nuh district, 68 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. The turnout was 40 per cent in Rohtak and more than 22 per cent in Sonipat.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said 1,109 booths had been set up, including for Gurugram, Manesar and Pataudi.

The start of polling was delayed by an hour in a booth of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation's Ward No 5 due to a snag in the EVM, sources said.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said more than 4,500 security personnel had been deployed to ensure smooth polling.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh earlier said extensive arrangements, including those related to security, had been made for free, fair and transparent elections.

Singh said 39 candidates were contesting for the post of mayor in nine municipal corporations and 27 were in the fray for the president's post in five municipal councils.

A total of 151 candidates are contesting the post of president in 23 municipal committees.

Only one candidate was in the fray in wards No 36 of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, No 22 of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Nos 8 and 11 of Karnal Municipal Corporation and No 9 of the Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation, leading to their unopposed elections.

Candidates for wards No 24 of Ambala Sadar Municipal Council and Nos 7 and 32 of Thanesar Municipal Council were also elected unopposed.

Besides, 17 ward members in various municipal committees were also elected unopposed.

Polling for the Panipat Municipal Corporation will be held on March 9.

The votes will be counted on March 12 and the results declared the same day.