35 people from Northeast invited to Republic Day parade in Delhi as special guests

Shillong, Jan 10 (PTI) Thirty-five people from the Northeast were invited to witness this year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials said here on Friday.

Among these 35 people are women entrepreneurs, National Award winners, and beneficiaries of flagship government schemes, besides self-help group members working for environmental protection, nutrition, sanitation, and gender empowerment, they said.

Eight of them are from Assam, 22 from Sikkim and five from Meghalaya, they added.

"These special guests will not only witness the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade but also visit iconic landmarks, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalay," an official said.

"Additionally, they will engage in interactive sessions with key government ministers, deepening their understanding of India's heritage and ongoing governance initiatives," he said. PTI JOP SOM