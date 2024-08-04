35 people killed in 3 accidents in UP in less than 2 months

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) As many as 35 people have died in three accidents in Uttar Pradesh in less than two months, including seven people who were killed following a collision between a car and a double-decker bus in Etawah on Sunday.

According to police sources, a double-decker bus collided with a car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at around 1:45 am on Sunday in the Usrahar area of Etawah. Seven people, including three in the car, died and 25 others were injured in the accident.

This is the third major incident in the state in the last two months in which more than five people have died.

On July 10, 18 passengers died when a speeding bus hit a milk container from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. More than 30 people also injured in this accident.

Earlier, a major road accident took place in the Hardoi district on Wednesday early morning on June 12. In this incident, a truck loaded with sand overturned on a family sleeping outside the house in the Mallawan police station area. Eight members of the same family died while a girl was injured in the incident.

In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that 23,652 people were killed in road accidents in the state in 2023 and had set the DMs the target to reduce them by 50 per cent this year.

According to the then chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, 23,652 people died and 31,098 were injured in 44,534 cases of road accidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2023. PTI SLM CDN MNK MNK