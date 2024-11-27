35-second video clip key reason behind my polls defeat: ex-Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta

Jamshedpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Congress leader and former Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday alleged that a 35-second video clip containing a half-truth about his campaign “under a conspiracy” was a major cause of his defeat in the assembly polls.

Besides, publicity for the works carried out during his tenure was inadequate, claimed Gupta who lost to Saryu Roy of the JD(U) by over 7,800 votes in Jamshedpur West constituency.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition returned to power for the second time in a row in Jharkhand last week, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

“A distorted video of my election campaign made viral under a well-planned conspiracy damaged my poll prospect,” he said.

The former minister said that he did not take it seriously presuming that such things have become common during canvassing now-a-days.

“At a public meeting in Mango, I was trying to explain the beauty of unity in diversity. I had said if any Hindu fundamentalist attacks a Muslim, I will stand before him to protect him and Muslims will stand to protect a Hindu in case a Muslim fanatic attacks a Hindu.

“However, only the first part of the statement – a 35-second clip out of my 75-minute speech - was made viral by my rival. This cost me dear,” Gupta said.

He claimed that development works worth about Rs 1400 crore had taken place in his home constituency and those included a flyover and upgradation of a hospital, but it was not publicized properly.

Gupta expressed hope that the works he started for the people of the constituency would continue without any problem. PTI BS NN