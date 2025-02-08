35 students of ashram school suffer from suspected food poisoning in Nanded; hospitalised

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) At least 35 students of a residential school in Maharashtra's Nanded were hospitalised on Saturday as they fell ill after having breakfast at their educational facility, police said.

The incident occurred at the Mahatma Phule Primary and Higher Secondary Ashram School at Waghala in the city, located over 650 kms from Mumbai, they said.

Around 225 students reside and study in this ashram school.

Ashram schools are residential schools for tribal children.

"Several students who went to their classes after having breakfast in the morning suddenly started feeling uneasy and began vomiting in the afternoon. The students reported it to the school management, which immediately admitted them to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital," a police official said.

It is a suspected case of food poisoning, he said.

Two days back, a district-level scout guide meet was held in the school and it is possible that the students did not get enough sleep and rest, which might have worsened their condition, he said.

"All the students are said to be stable," the official added. PTI ZA NP