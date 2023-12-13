35-year-old man held from Gujarat for duping Mumbai resident by offering holiday package

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old cyber fraudster from Gujarat for duping a Mumbai-based man of Rs 1.17 lakh by offering him an attractive holiday package for Kerala, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred last month when the victim, a resident of D B Marg in central Mumbai, lost Rs 1.17 lakh in an fraudulent online transaction, the official said.

The complainant, who had subscription of a hospitality company, called on the firm's registered contact number to enquire about a holiday package.

The man who picked up the call offered him and his family members a holiday package for Kerala for Rs 1.15 lakh.

As the deal matched his requirements, the victim transferred money on the mobile number provided by the accused, who added an extra payment of Rs 2,000 (total Rs 1.17 lakh). After receiving money, the accused stopped taking the complainant's phone calls, said the official.

Following a complaint at the D B Marg Police Station an FIR was registered against an unidentified person.

While investigating the case, the cyber unit of the D B Marg Police station got information about the accused. A police team was sent to Gujarat from where the accused was nabbed on Monday, he said. PTI DC RSY