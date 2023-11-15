35-year-old man injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Nov 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a forest near Boipaisasang village in Goilkera police station area on Tuesday, they said.

The victim, identified as Madhu Taisum, was collecting firewood in the forest when the Improvised Explosive Device or IED, planted by Maoists to target security personnel, went off, they added.

He was first taken to the CRPF camp in Haathiburu, and then sent to the Chakradharpur sub-divisional hospital, police said.

Taisum's condition was stated to be stable, they said. PTI BS SOM