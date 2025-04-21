35-year-old man shot, then bludgeoned to death in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal, Apr 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot in his legs and then bludgeoned to death with stones in Odisha's Dhenkanal town allegedly over old enmity, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Karigara Sahi around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Maheswar Behera alias Titan, was first shot in his legs when he was returning home on his motorcycle. As he fell, the attackers took him to another place and bludgeoned him to death, police said.

Past enmity could be the reason behind the murder, Dhenkanal's SDPO RC Dora said.

A case has been registered at the Dhenkanal Town police station, he said.

Titan's wife alleged that her husband was attacked by the same people a month ago, and in that attack, his hand was fractured. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM