35-year-old woman arrested for pressurising minor to marry her

Ratlam, Jun 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old divorced woman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for allegedly exploiting a 17-year-old boy and pressurising him to marry her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has a 14-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son.

She was arrested and produced before a court on Tuesday and sent in judicial custody, said Haat Ki Chowki police post in-charge Mukesh Sastiya.

The woman, twice married in the past, had been allegedly `exploiting' the boy who is in Class 10 for the last one year.

As per the complaint filed by his father, she often called the boy to her house and pressurized him to marry her by issuing threats. Further probe is underway. PTI COR MAS KRK