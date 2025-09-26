35-year-old woman commits suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman named Zeenat Fatima alias Hina allegedly committed suicide at her flat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Friday.

Before committing suicide she made a purported video clip in which she levelled allegations on three women neighbours that they were allegedly indulged in her character assassination. The accused women allegedly passed derogatory remarks about her character.

"I am going away from this world leaving my three children behind me. Three women and a man are responsible for my death," she said in the purported video.

She also alleged that the police outpost in-charge did not initiate any action against the accused even after her written complaint.

Her husband Hasan Javed has lodged a complaint against Sangeeta, Gungun, Janki Komal and Aman on the basis of the video, which has been registered under section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide) on Wednesday evening.

ACP Kavinagar Surya Bali Maurya told PTI on Friday that the police have conducted raids to nab the culprits, and the matter is being investigated.