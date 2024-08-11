35-year-old woman murdered over dowry in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli distrct, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Nargis, they said.

The incident took place in the Masura village of Jhinjhana area on Sunday when Israeel allegedly slit his wife's throat over dowry in his house. According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father Tahir, the accused was demanding a bike in dowry. This led to heated arguments with his wife, following which he slit her throat, Tahir said. Tahir said that after a quarrel with her husband earlier, his daughter came to reside with them but a week ago her husband took her back promising to not harass her.

The victim is survived by a six-month-old daughter, the police added.

The woman's body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is on to arrest the accused who is absconding, Circle Officer Amardeep Maurya said.